BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

