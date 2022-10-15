Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of BKH stock opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $59.08 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.40.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,709,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,784,000 after buying an additional 174,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Black Hills by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,499,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,982,000 after purchasing an additional 440,427 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,085,000 after purchasing an additional 318,024 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,524,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,425,000 after purchasing an additional 115,792 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Black Hills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,114,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

