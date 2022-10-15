Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Short Interest Up 125.0% in September

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Black Spade Acquisition Price Performance
Black Spade Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 205,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,375. Black Spade Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.
Black Spade Acquisition (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Spade Acquisition
Black Spade Acquisition Company Profile
Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Black Spade Acquisition (BSAQ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Black Spade Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Spade Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.