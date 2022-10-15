BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 42.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 44.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 624,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 99,656 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.5% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 41.1% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 34.5% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 330,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 84,829 shares during the last quarter. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

