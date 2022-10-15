BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Up 142.1% in September

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 142.1% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $252,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 84,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,768. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.0781 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

