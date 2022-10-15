BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.82 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82, RTT News reports. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $550.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $645.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $648.50. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26.
In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.17.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
