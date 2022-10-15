BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.82 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82, RTT News reports. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $550.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $645.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $648.50. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in BlackRock by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in BlackRock by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

