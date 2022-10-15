Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

BSL stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.46. 59,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,584. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.53.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

