Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Trading Down 1.2 %
BSL stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.46. 59,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,584. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.53.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
