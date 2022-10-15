Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BXMT opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $65,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,148 shares of company stock valued at $114,708. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,771,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.