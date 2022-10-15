Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLMN. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.81. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,531,000 after buying an additional 68,770 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,949,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,880,000 after buying an additional 323,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,091,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,385,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,522,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,925,000 after buying an additional 83,366 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.