Blue Barn Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,032 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,586,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,468 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.41. 1,078,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,272,070. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.41.

