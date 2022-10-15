Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Price Performance

Blue Ocean Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Institutional Trading of Blue Ocean Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCNU. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,937,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,506,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

