Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) PT Lowered to $17.00 at JMP Securities

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.75 to $13.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.34.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OWL opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.85, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.00%.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $1,445,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,396,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,261,922.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,561,716 shares of company stock valued at $31,406,162. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $61,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 37.0% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 326,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 88,352 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at about $3,493,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at about $45,495,000. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Articles

