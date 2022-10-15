BlueArk (BRK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $59.07 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 7% higher against the dollar. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $59.07 million and approximately $3,124.00 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlueArk Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00182354 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $7,258.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

