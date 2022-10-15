bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLUE. Barclays upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.09.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.02. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,141.34% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,696.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,905.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,696.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,447 shares of company stock valued at $206,913. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

