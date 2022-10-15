Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.06.

BPMC stock opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.24.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $375,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,191.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,977 shares of company stock worth $3,534,125 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,178,000 after buying an additional 3,242,698 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 326.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,690 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,457,000 after purchasing an additional 698,562 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,599,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,684,000 after purchasing an additional 545,240 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

