Bondly (BONDLY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $81,281.00

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Bondly has a market cap of $7.60 million and approximately $81,281.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,255.65 or 0.27446855 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bondly

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

