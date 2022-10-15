boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given New GBX 40 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 56 ($0.68) to GBX 40 ($0.48) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHOOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.52) to GBX 38 ($0.46) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of boohoo group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BHOOY remained flat at $8.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16. boohoo group has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $54.47.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.