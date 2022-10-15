Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 2,513.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71,985 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,501,665,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3,186.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $73.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. Truist Financial cut their target price on Boston Properties from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.