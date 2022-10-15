BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Up 89.4% in September

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 948,300 shares, an increase of 89.4% from the September 15th total of 500,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPT. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 536,900.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 268,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 268,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 34.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BPT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.59. 623,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,212. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 923.28% and a net margin of 91.13%. The business had revenue of $23.81 million during the quarter.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.7031 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

