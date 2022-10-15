Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $6.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $325.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 2.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 21.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

