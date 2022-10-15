Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 53,036 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

