BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRF from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.80.

BRF Stock Performance

BRFS stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. BRF has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. BRF had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRF will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,333,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after buying an additional 72,611 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 2,443.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 5,447,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 132.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after buying an additional 2,961,528 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the first quarter valued at about $19,709,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 421.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,018,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 1,631,857 shares during the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

