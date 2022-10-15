Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Buys $128,000.00 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,299,732 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,284.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,800 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 27,110 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $171,877.40.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,539 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $16,249.60.

On Monday, September 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,131 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $13,638.40.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 27,700 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $178,942.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,150.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 16,369 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $108,526.47.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,600 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $23,220.00.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of BCOV opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $274.85 million, a PE ratio of -109.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCOV shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

