Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2 %

BMY opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $150.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 46,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.1% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.