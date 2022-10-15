Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,915 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $24,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 25,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

