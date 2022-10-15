British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Stock Rating Lowered by AlphaValue

AlphaValue downgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of British Land from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British Land from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $570.00.

British Land Stock Performance

Shares of BTLCY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.73. 670,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,374. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. British Land has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

