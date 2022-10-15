Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.5 %

AVGO opened at $427.10 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $499.61 and a 200-day moving average of $531.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

