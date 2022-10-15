Brokerages Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT at $62.38

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.38.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 963.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 125.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $44.00 on Friday. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $288.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

