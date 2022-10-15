Brokerages Set Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) PT at $252.50

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Merck KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Merck KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $42.02.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

