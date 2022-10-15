Brokerages Set ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Target Price at $73.30

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $57.77 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $76.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average is $60.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,474 shares of company stock worth $1,805,129. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 86.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $373,702,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

