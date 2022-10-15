Brokerages Set Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) PT at $16.75

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Vertex Trading Down 3.0 %

VERX opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Vertex has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $22.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85.

Insider Transactions at Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.79 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,055,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 17,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $257,289.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,445.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,055,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,204,398 shares of company stock worth $39,650,954 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex by 33.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 292,055 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex by 26.6% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 277,200 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,311,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Vertex by 47.7% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 780,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 251,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vertex by 33.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 98,278 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading

