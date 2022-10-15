BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRP Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.38.

BRP Group Trading Down 10.0 %

BRP opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $232.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.48 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. Equities research analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin acquired 172,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BRP Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BRP Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 673,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 77,558 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its stake in BRP Group by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 305,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 252,433 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in BRP Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,184,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,785,000 after purchasing an additional 114,030 shares during the period. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

