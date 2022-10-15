BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Update

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a growth of 146.9% from the September 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.6 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.60 to C$3.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of BTBIF remained flat at $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $3.51.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

