Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in September

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,136,500 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 7,469,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,578.6 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance

BDWBF stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $3.16.

Get Budweiser Brewing Company APAC alerts:

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of approximately more than 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

Receive News & Ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.