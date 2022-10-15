Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in September

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,136,500 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 7,469,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,578.6 days.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance
BDWBF stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $3.16.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (BDWBF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.