Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BURGet Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Burford Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

BUR opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.37. Burford Capital has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $11.71.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

