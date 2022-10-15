BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Short Interest Update

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the September 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 156,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

BuzzFeed Price Performance

BZFD traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.78. 51,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,179. BuzzFeed has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $106.76 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that BuzzFeed will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BuzzFeed

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZFD. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BZFD shares. Bank of America lowered shares of BuzzFeed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BuzzFeed to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

