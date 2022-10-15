BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Short Interest Update

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the September 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 156,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.
BuzzFeed Price Performance
BZFD traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.78. 51,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,179. BuzzFeed has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.
BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $106.76 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that BuzzFeed will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BuzzFeed
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BZFD shares. Bank of America lowered shares of BuzzFeed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BuzzFeed to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
BuzzFeed Company Profile
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BuzzFeed (BZFD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.