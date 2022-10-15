BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Short Interest Update

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the September 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 156,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

BuzzFeed Price Performance

BZFD traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.78. 51,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,179. BuzzFeed has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $106.76 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that BuzzFeed will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BuzzFeed

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZFD. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BZFD shares. Bank of America lowered shares of BuzzFeed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BuzzFeed to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

