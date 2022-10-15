BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.20.

BWXT stock opened at $52.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.02.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 43.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 2,464.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

