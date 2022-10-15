BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the September 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BYD Stock Performance

BYDDY traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.58. The stock had a trading volume of 75,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.28. BYD has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $84.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of BYD in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

