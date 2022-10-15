C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHRW. Wolfe Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.52.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $94.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,090. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $174,351.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $174,351.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.