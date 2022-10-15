C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.52.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.4 %

CHRW stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.89. 1,287,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.34. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $174,351.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,945,815,000 after acquiring an additional 397,354 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,150,433,000 after acquiring an additional 91,884 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,412,000 after acquiring an additional 787,887 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,401 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,252,000 after buying an additional 83,250 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.