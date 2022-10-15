C2X Price Tops $0.62 on Top Exchanges (CTX)

C2X (CTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 15th. C2X has a market cap of $52.86 million and approximately $17,844.00 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One C2X token can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00003273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, C2X has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,197.47 or 0.27232158 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010636 BTC.

C2X Token Profile

C2X was first traded on February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official message board is c2x.medium.com. C2X’s official website is c2x.world. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling C2X

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire C2X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase C2X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

