Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. Cabot has a 12 month low of $50.96 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.38.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
