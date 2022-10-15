Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Cabot Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. Cabot has a 12 month low of $50.96 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cabot by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cabot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

