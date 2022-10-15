CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $323.86.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI opened at $248.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. CACI International has a one year low of $238.29 and a one year high of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.14.

Insider Activity

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,961.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CACI International by 91.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after buying an additional 44,903 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CACI International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in CACI International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CACI International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 64,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,503,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 12.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CACI International

(Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.