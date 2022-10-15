Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $84,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 64.1% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 199,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 264.1% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,106,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $278.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.54.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

