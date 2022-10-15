Calamos Advisors LLC Has $74.14 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,461 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 23,663 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $74,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 7.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in NIKE by 12.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $87.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,813,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,209,670. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.35 and a 200-day moving average of $111.67.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

