Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 123,494 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 697,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 123,494 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $57,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.23.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.10. 3,055,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,969,423. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

