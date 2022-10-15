Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,740 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $48,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,997,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,336,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.66 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.39.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

