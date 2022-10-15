Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,753 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 10.0% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 80,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 157,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 222,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 20,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

Shares of MU stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.72. 20,409,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,582,412. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average of $62.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.