Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 0.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $808,203,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after acquiring an additional 476,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,846,000 after acquiring an additional 443,189 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded down $7.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.99. 2,398,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

