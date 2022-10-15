Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,120 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises approximately 0.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sysco by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,646 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Sysco by 1,494.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 1.0 %

SYY traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.80. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SYY. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.